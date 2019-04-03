SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been 24 hours since a fire tore through a Springfield apartment building, injuring two people.
Dozens of firefighters and investigators responded Tuesday and remained on-scene today, but the first to arrive as smoke and flames spread throughout the building was a Springfield police officer.
Springfield Police Lt. Brian Beliveau has been with the department for 25 years. He’s responded to thousands of calls for help, but yesterday, he was the one putting out the radio call for assistance before running inside the burning building.
Beliveau was heading down Belmont Avenue on Tuesday evening when he thought he saw smoke in the distance. As he got closer, he saw smoke and flames coming from inside the apartment building and immediately called for help.
"Residents hadn’t even been clearing out of the building. It was kind of disjointed as far as what was going on...and then someone was yelling that her children were up there," Beliveau explained.
Beliveau told Western Mass News when he heard there were people still inside he didn't think twice before running into the building and up to the third floor.
"You could see that smoke was starting to push its way down the stairwell and then some individuals were coming down the stairs, so from my position on the landing, I just instructed them to come past me and move down. Smoke got to be a bit overwhelming, so knowing at that point that I’m no good to anybody if I’m not safe, I pushed down to the landing below, kind of regrouped, went back up and tried the door," Beliveau said.
Video obtained by Western Mass News from a witness shows additional Springfield police officers arriving on scene and immediately heading into the building to help.
"At this point, there was no more light in the stairwell. It was just black and then we noticed two individuals emerge from that apartment and we escorted them all downstairs. I pushed the officers that were below me out. When we came back out front, apparatus was out front and they were setting up," Beliveau noted.
A remarkable response by Beliveau and the other officers led to the rescue of a woman and her two daughters.
The arson and bomb squad is continuing to investigate what caused yesterday's fire.
