CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday marks a year since a Chicopee man went missing on Christmas Eve. His body later found in a burned car across the border in Connecticut. Now, on the anniversary of his tragic death, his mom continues to fight for justice to keep one of the alleged suspects behind bars.
“I can't get up from bed. I don't have a life. My son was my everything,” said Mayra Arroyo, mother of Francisco Roman Jr.
Arroyo continues to mourn the loss of her only son, Francisco Roman Jr. The last time she saw him was on Christmas Eve last year. His body was found in a burning car two days later across the border in Connecticut.
“There is nothing for me anymore. I don’t think it's fair,” Arroyo added.
Roman, also known as Paco, left three children behind. He is remembered for his loving and giving personality.
“When he had something, he gave his clothes off his back to people,” Arroyo noted.
Arroyo told Western Mass News that Christmas was Paco’s favorite holiday and said it was extremely difficult to carry on with traditions this year, but found the strength for her grandchildren.
“We put up a Christmas tree for them because we don't want them to feel what we feel. I don't know how to face my oldest granddaughter because I know she is in so much pain,” Arroyo said.
She recently received news she considered heartbreaking. Brandon Batiste of Springfield, one of the men arrested in connection to Paco’s murder, asked to be released from custody.
“He stole my whole life and he wants to enjoy the rest of his life with his loved ones. I don’t think that's fair. My son didn’t have a chance. I didn't have a chance because it was my life that was ripped apart. My whole family is suffering and here he wants to spend the holidays with his family,” Batiste explained.
Batiste has a scheduled detention hearing on January 3. In an effort to keep him behind bars, Arroyo has started an online petition.
“I want the community to help me with this petition, not to have this criminal in the street or any criminal that is trying to get out in my son's case,” Arroyo added.
A link to the petition can be found here.
We reached out to Connecticut officials and a spokesperson told us the federal government's position on a moton for detention that was filed after Batiste’s arrest has not changed.
