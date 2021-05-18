HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A UMass Amherst professor has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence charges, after Hadley police said she struck a stroller with her car in a parking lot.

Prosecutors accuse her of testing over three times the legal alcohol limit at the scene, and now the mother of the child in the stroller is speaking out.

The baby in the stroller was not harmed Monday afternoon, but the mother of the child in the stroller is speaking out.

Katie ONeil, who tells us she is pregnant, said she screamed in an attempt to get the driver to stop and called 911.

She tells us in part quote, “ At any moment, she could have pressed the gas by accident and gone forward pinning a pregnant woman and her 17-month-old child between their car.”

Another mom in the community is responding to the incident as well.

“Yeah it’s very scary but thank God the baby was okay,” Amherst mother Melissa Stosz said.

Stosz said she frequently takes her three little ones to Mountain Farms Mall in Hadley and usually considers them safe in the parking lot.

“People seem pretty cautious,” Stosz said.

On Monday afternoon, police said Tammy Haut Donahue, a UMass Amherst professor, struck a 17-month-old child in a stroller. The child was uninjured, but prosecutors in court Tuesday said police found Haut Donahue slumped over the wheel of a car that wasn’t put in park and was still running.

“She did submit to the portable breath test the results of which was a .27,” Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Alexa Pascucci said.

More than three times the legal limit, police attempted to book her, but a prosecutor at her arraignment said officers were concerned about Haut Donahue’s state.

“Due to her level of intoxication, she was ultimately evaluated by EMTs later again booked by the police department,” Pascucci said.

Haut Donahue pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is permitted to go on three previously scheduled work trips. She is in the biomedical engineering department at UMass.

Prosecutors said her record is clean but asked she be monitored by a SCRAM unit, which measures for alcohol use.

“You are to remain alcohol-free, subject to a scram unit, with the exception that the SCRAM unit requirements would not be in place for those three previously set visits out of state,” the judge said.

Her next scheduled court appearance is June 8th.