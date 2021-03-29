SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A story you will only see here on Western Mass News.

A local mother is speaking out after her son was fatally shot on Saturday night in Springfield. Now city officials are working to help stop the violence.

Police said there were three connected shootings from Friday night to Sunday night. Western Mass News spoke exclusively to a mother from Springfield whose son was killed in one of those shootings. She said people need to get to the root causes of this violence.

“It’s just crazy. It’s crazy a parent is not supposed to put their child in the ground,” mother Irene Starks said.

A weekend of gun violence in Springfield has left one man dead and at least two injured after three separate shootings in the city.

Police said 26-year-old Camry Starks was killed on Shawmut Street Saturday night. At least 36 shell casings were found near the scene.

“Camry, he was just trying to help people. If you asked Camry to help you, he would. Camry is just Camry, trying to do the best he could,” Starks said.

Irene Starks spoke exclusively with Western Mass News just days after learning her youngest son of seven was gone.

“He did do some time in jail. However, when he came out of jail, he was working very, very hard. He’s been working taking care of his daughter. It took us all by surprise, totally by surprise,” Starks explained.

She said he had another child on the way and valued family over everything. Now grieving she said it's hard to understand what happened.

“He wasn’t doing anything; he was just driving from my understanding. He was just driving,” Starks said.

But Starks said it's time to change the narrative surrounding this violence in the city.

“I understand there is a gang problem in Springfield, but you know what, they are also somebody’s children, and we need to get these children and grab them up instead of labeling them. We need to grab them and label him as somebody’s child,” Starks said.

Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown said the root causes of this violence need to be addressed.

“We need the police to keep us safe, but we also need programs that are out there like families against violence. There are programs that can help mentor and develop some of these youth,” Brown said.

Programs he said that have been on the back burner for years.

“They’re not getting the proper funding, and I can assure you that is one of the biggest issues to me," Brown explained.

Meanwhile, Starks said it's important to not take anything for granted.

“Grab a hold of your children and love them and tell them you love them and mean it when you say it. Love goes a long way and stops a mess,” Starks said.

Springfield Police have called in the Massachusetts State Police to help with extra patrols to stop this violence.