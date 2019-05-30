SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield mother is sharing her heartbreak after her son was shot and killed over the weekend.
The shooting took place here in 100 block of Parker Street around 2 a.m. Monday.
Police said 29-year-old Zachariah Ramsey was shot and later died at the hospital.
His mom, Lisa, spoke exclusively to Western Mass News with a desperate plea to stop this heartless violence in the city.
"Just wish my son was here. They say only the good die young and I'm starting to believe that because my son was really good," said Lisa Ramsey.
Lisa Ramsey is still in shock after waking up early Monday morning to news that her son, Zachariah, had been shot.
"You know, when the doctor told me what had happened, I knew my son wasn't coming home. You just know what you know and I knew that...nobody takes two shots to the chest and survives. Just doesn't happen...so," Lisa Ramsey noted.
Springfield Police said Zachariah was at a house party on Parker Street when it got out of hand. Shots were fired, ultimately leading to Zack's death.
"Couple of different factions got together that don't get along. Major Crimes is on top of it and interviewing a lot of people and hopefully, we have a break in that soon," said acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Lisa Ramsey added, "they need to do something about the guns. I don't know how people are getting guns, or however they're getting them, they need to stop it. It's like you can go to the store and buy a piece of candy the same way you can go get a gun."
Lisa told Western Mass News that she is thankful that Zack isn't totally gone. His personality lives on in his five year old son, Zyria.
"We all see Zack in him, like carved him, definitely," Lisa Ramsey said.
The Ramseys hope no other family has to go through the heartache that they have.
"There's no reason. There's no reason these people are dying...none. There's no good reason somebody can take somebody's life. Even if my son had done something, did he do something that he deserved this. Nobody has any respect for life. These gangs and stuff, it's all nonsense. I just hope the police catch whoever it was and that they're held accountable," Lisa Ramsey said.
Springfield Police said the shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.