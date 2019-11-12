(WGGB/WSHM) -- Back in February, police discovered a woman's body dumped alongside a dead-end road in Westford.
That woman, Melissa Mestre, was nearly a 100 miles from her home in Springfield and, for months, her family had few answers on how she died.
Now, an Easthampton man is facing charges for improperly disposing of her body.
In an exclusive interview with Western Mass News, Melissa's mother is speaking out about the case.
Police said Mestre overdosed while riding in a car with Daniel Perras, who had reportedly picked her up in Springfield. They said Perras dumped her body and disposed of her belongings.
Melissa's mother said she feels the charges against Perras are too lenient.
"She had the loudest laugh the heaviest feet and the biggest heart. Melissa, when she was clean and sober, you couldn’t find a better person," said June Axt.
Melissa Mestre's mother, June, said addiction had a hold on her daughter for years, but by January 2019, June said the 38-year-old Springfield woman and mother of two had been victorious against her demons.
"She had been clean and sober for three-plus years," Axt explained.
So when Melissa went missing at the end of January, Axt said, "I just felt in my heart that something wasn’t right."
Days later, in early February, when June hoped it would be wrong, her mother's intuition was right.
"There were two Pittsfield police officers there to let me know that they had found her," Axt explained.
Melissa Mestre's body was found dumped along the side of a dead end road in Westford and, for months, all June knew was that her daughter was gone, but not how her life ended.
"I couldn’t even get any information from the coroner's office as to what clothes did she have on, did she have any marks showing that maybe she had used," Axt noted.
[Reporter: You’d never heard her mention the name Daniel Perras before?]
"Never," Axt said.
In October, police announced that Melissa had died of an overdose.
Daniel Perras of Easthampton was charged not with murder, but with improperly disposing of Melissa's body - a misdemeanor in Massachusetts.
"When we found out what they had posted his bail for, I was blown, blown, blown away. One day, he got out," Axt said.
According to court records, Perras is also currently facing drug distribution charges.
June said her reason for speaking to Western Mass News was to warn others.
"He’s going to do it again because he’s a career criminal. He’s a career criminal and it’s not like he even cares," Axt said.
The Middlesex County D.A. said Perras' case remains open, but for June, the case on her daughter's life was closed when her body was left in the cold.
"If you’re going to put them on the side of the road, put them on the side of the road where someone can find them," Axt explained.
Now, June feels the criminal justice system is abandoning Melissa all over again.
"'Oh well, there goes another one who is a drug addict, out of the way.' You know, 'big deal, it was just a body.' Well, that was my baby's body...so...." Axt said.
Perras' full charges in Melissa's case are improper disposal of a human body, destruction of evidence, and being a habitual criminal. His next court date is December 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.