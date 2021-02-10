CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. State Police are scanning from above the Connecticut River, the area where 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard was last seen. This is as his mother shares more pictures of her son, hoping they will help find him.
The search for him continues. It has been nearly a week since 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard went missing. His mother just wants her son to come home.
Photos of 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard are circulating. Aiden's mother shared them with Western Mass News, and we learned that the little boy with a big smile has been dealing with a major loss.
Aiden’s mother told Western Mass News his father passed tragically in June, and he has been struggling with managing his grief. She told us she wants him found.
Wednesday morning Mass. State Police were out with a helicopter over the Connecticut River, looking for Aiden, who went missing last Friday.
Western Mass News also observed two men searching for Aiden Wednesday afternoon, hoping to find the Chicopee boy.
Over the weekend, police spent time searching the Willamansett area of Chicopee towards the Medina Street Boat Launch.
On Tuesday, officials told Western Mass News they returned to the Connecticut River to search for any evidence related to the case. That search coming just one day after operations were called off due to weather.
Aiden was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police said all evidence they have so far shows that Aiden was alone, near the river when he went missing, and no foul play is suspected.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.