SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Western Mass News continues to get answers on the vaping epidemic.
Targeted towards teenagers, the Food and Drug Administration found in 2018 more than 3.5 million middle school and high school students were current users of e-cigarettes.
It's concerning for parents. You might be wondering how you can prevent your child from using e-cigarettes or how you can help them stop.
The first step is being able to recognize the products they're using, however vaping pens are not the easiest to identify.
"Our Western Mass News team is in a bedroom you might find in your home an every day bedroom of a teenager and we're setting up four vaping pens throughout the room," explained Western Mass News Reporter Jordyn Jagolinzer. "Along with some decoys to see if the everyday mom can identify them."
The vape pens we purchased were all accessible online and come in a variety of colors, shapes and forms that might make them difficult to identify.
So our crews are placing them throughout this bedroom. Next to items that teenagers use everyday, from pens and pencils, to things like phone and computer charges, and Usb's.
Melissa Degray is a mother of two. One of her children is teenage boy, so she's taking on the challenge of finding the vape pens we've hidden, without any knowledge of how many pens are hidden or what they look like.
After several minutes of searching, Degray feels confident she's found all the e-cigarettes.
"These two are vaping pens," Jagolinzer said. "This one is not."
"Really?" Responded Degray.
Of the three items she picked up, one was one of our decoy's, a charging block for multiple devices.
"I was very confident, I thought I got it all." Degray said.
Even more surprising to her, were the pens she didn't find in spots she had double checked.
"There's one that's hidden here," Jagolinzer said.
"No way," said Degray. "I saw that and assumed it was a pencil. I really thought because I'm a mom of a 16-year-old, I had advantage going into this but in fact, I didn't."
They could be hard for anyone to recognize, so Degray's advice...
"Be open-minded and don't look for that cookie-cutter item," said Degray. "Think outside the box."
We reached out to the manufacturers of those devices and have not received word back.
Meanwhile, the FDA has examples of what the components and parts of electronic nicotine delivery systems look like, such as chargers, tanks and more.
You can find more information at https://www.fda.gov/tobacco-products/products-ingredients-components/vaporizers-e-cigarettes-and-other-electronic-nicotine-delivery-systems-ends
