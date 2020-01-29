Mother, son hospitalized following crash in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to an area hospital following a crash in Springfield Wednesday evening.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, crews were called to the area of Pine Street for a report of a three-vehicle crash, with one vehicle on its roof and one person that needed to be extricated from one of the vehicles involved.
Arriving crews found that two vehicles had collided at the intersection of Pine and Cedar Streets.
A mother and son were extricated from one of the vehicles.
Both were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
