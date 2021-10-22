HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager is missing after allegedly running away from Holyoke. Now, her mom worries she might be a victim of sex trafficking.
"I don't know where she is," mother Meagan Dupont said.
The last time Meagan Dupont saw her daughter was more than three weeks ago. Heisha Booker, 17, allegedly ran away from home, leaving her mom a note.
"She did leave me a note saying she was tired of this, and she was going to leave the state. My daughter could be anywhere right now,” Dupont said.
According to Dupont, the last time she saw her daughter, she was wearing grey Mickey Mouse leggings, a black zip-up sweatshirt with pink lettering on the left arm, and a faded yellow shirt underneath.
Dupont reported Heisha missing at the end of last month and said police are actively looking for her.
Western Mass News reached out to the Holyoke Police Department for an update but they were not able to comment on their investigation.
However, Dupont has done some investigating of her own since her daughter went missing.
"My daughter was talking to someone online for the past year, and I just found this out," Dupont said.
Dupont believes her daughter was communicating with someone through a game, and she worries that person may have taken advantage of her daughter's young age and persuaded her to run away.
"I know sex trafficking is huge around here. These people are trained to grab these girls. My daughter cannot fight off a grown man," Dupont said.
According to the National Network for Youth, one in five runaways are victims of labor or sex trafficking.
It's a frightening statistic Dupont is left to consider.
"I’m going to find my daughter in a ditch is my biggest fear because I don't think she understands this world," Dupont said.
Dupont is now pleading with the community, asking that if anyone knows any information as to where her daughter is, to please contact the police immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.