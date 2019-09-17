AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Amherst mother-to-be needs help from new moms.
Talya Nesbitt is due at the end of October.
But before she and her husband welcome a little boy or girl, they need to have a freezer full of breast milk.
Nesbitt spends most of her days with little kids.
So this soon-to-be new mother is ready for the experience of taking care of her own.
"Last year I had a miscarriage, which a lot of women go through, and then this pregnancy has been great. We were so excited to have it happen so quickly," Nesbitt explained.
Due October 31, Nesbitt said she and her husband don't know the sex of the baby, but they have boy and girl names picked out.
The nursery is ready and the car seat is even already in the car, but there's one thing Nesbitt and her husband desperately need still is breast milk.
"Trying to stock our freezer and just really hope we can give our baby the best start," Nesbitt explained.
Nesbitt was diagnosed with breast cancer at the young age of 23.
"Since I’m a breast cancer survivor I've had a double mastectomy and reconstruction so I’m unable to breastfeed. So we want to try to get as much as breast milk as we can from donors," Nesbitt said.
Nesbitt told Western Mass News she made one of her first Facebook posts on Saturday looking for breast-milk donations and by Monday they already received a batch.
"Women have been reaching out and it’s very hard to keep up with all the messages I've gotten and I’m just grateful. It’s amazing to feel all the love from all the moms in the area," Nesbitt said.
If you or someone you know can help Nesbitt with a breast milk donation you can contact the Hampshire Gymnastics School at (413) 256-6990.
