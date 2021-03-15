SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mother warns other parents after her candle went up in flames, but not in the way that she intended.
It turns out her problem was not all that uncommon.
"If my daughter hadn't walked in here, I probably would have lost my home that day,” mother Valentina Chavis said.
You won't find Chavis using candles anymore after a Christmas gift from Bath and Body Works went up in flames.
"It caught fire it shot out everywhere. It was all over the floor. It's not like that candle had been burning all the wax out it shot all the wax out, like a volcano going off,” Chavis explained.
The jar left smoldered, her table ruined, but with the exception of her daughter's hand getting burned, she's grateful it was not worse.
"One lady messaged me a couple weeks ago and said her house burned down and everything because of the candles,” Chavis said.
This mom's viral post had others sharing their stories with the company's product, but Atlanta Fire Captain Nicholle Broch said, “I've seen some of the worst of the worst," it's unlikely just a single brand, instead multiple factors.
Broch said all these candles here are susceptible to fires when over time water residue builds within it.
"It actually melts out and into the glass frame," Broch said.
Fires are more likely when the wick has soy-based ingredients she said, or the thinner the glass, the greater the chance of over-heating.
For Chavis, it's a lesson she said she only wants to learn once.
"The little warmers, that's what I use now. I'm done with candles," Chavis explained.
Western Mass News reached out to Bath and Body Works for comment, they have not responded to our request.
