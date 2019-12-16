NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Superior Court judge has denied Cara Rintala's motion for a new trial.
Rintala was convicted of first degree murder in October 2016 and sentenced to life in prison. She was accused of strangling and beating her wife, Annamarie Cochrane, in March 2010.
It was the third time the case had been tried.
According to Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, Rintala argued in her motion for a new trial that her attorney did not call an expert witness to testify on the reliability of a paint analysis performed by a state expert.
A paint quality engineer testified that paint found on Cochrane's body was poured not long before police arrived in an apparent effort to alter the crime scene.
“We are pleased the Court saw through the defendant’s attempt to throw her trial attorney under the bus and blame her conviction on his performance...The defendant was convicted not because of her attorney’s performance at trial, but rather, because of the overwhelming evidence of her guilt. We look forward to defending this conviction throughout the remainder of the appellate process," said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne.
Rintala can now appeal the denial of her motion for new trial and her conviction to the state's Supreme Judicial Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.