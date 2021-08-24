SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The tragedy at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was litigated Tuesday in front of a judge as the former superintendent and medical director looked to get the criminal charges dismissed. The charges stem from the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the home that left 77 veteran residents dead as the pandemic first started to unfold here in the state.
These charges are from the state’s Attorney General’s office and during this day-long hearing to dismiss the charges, much of what was argued was whether or not the leaders of the home truly fit the definition of caregivers.
Former superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Clinton have been charged with five caretaker bodily injury counts and five caretaker neglect charges, but their attorneys argued that neither man fits the state's definition of being a primary caretaker for the five late veterans listed in the case.
At the crux of Commonwealth's argument, the decision by the homes leadership to consolidate the dementia units exposed veterans to COVID-19. They said that represents a decision to give the vets substandard care.
“There is simply no reason why, in the grand jury's judgment, that a supervisor who makes a decision that has a clear effect on the health of the elders cannot be held as the primary substantial caregiver in that situation,” said Mass. Assistant Attorney General Kevin Lownds.
One of the attorneys for Walsh argued that the defendants are not primary caregivers as they do not directly care for each veteran The attorney also argued that blame can't be assigned in this tragedy.
“We don't think anyone here should be blamed criminally for anything. The blame here belongs to the virus, not with anyone who worked in that nursing home and to suggest that we're trying to shift that blame from ourselves to someone else who works hard down on the floor, nothing could be further from the truth,” said Attorney Michael Jennings, who is representing Walsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.