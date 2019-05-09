PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a motorcycle accident on Linden Street.
Pittsfield Police tell us that they were called to 225 Linden Street at 10:45 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries.
When police arrived on scene, they located a motorcycle lying on its side on a resident's front lawn.
Pittsfield Police issued a statement to their Twitter account saying:
"Driver and passenger transported to BMC with what appears to be minor injuries."
Linden Street was closed between King and Onota Streets for approximately twenty minutes as part of the investigation.
The accident remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.