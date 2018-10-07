SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested early Saturday morning following a motorcycle accident.
This according to Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department.
Around 1:45 a.m., Officer Joe Kozlowski of the Chicopee Police Department, who was traveling on Grove Street, stated that he saw two motorcycles and two cars pass by him.
A few minutes later, the two motorcycles then revved their engines, and took off at a high rate of speed.
Officer Kozlowski turned his cruiser around and attempted to catch up to the two motorcycles.
Shortly after, he had heard a loud crash when he was traveling in their direction.
When Officer Kozlowski pulled up to the Springfield-Chicopee line, he noticed that there was a motorcycle lying in the road in the area of the Papa John's.
Officer Kozlowski immediately called for back-up and an ambulance.
When officers questioned the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 40-year-old Matthew Crane of Springfield, he became aggressive and attempted to run away, but officers managed to subdue the resistant Crane.
When EMTs arrived on scene to evaluate Crane, he tried to flee the scene again.
As Crane attempted to flee the scene, one of the firefighters on scene observed that Crane had dropped a firearm.
Chicopee officials proceeded to handcuff Crane, and, after further investigation, was placed under arrest.
Crane was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
He is currently in custody under guard of the Chicopee Police Department.
Crane is facing eight different charges, including resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.
