WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A motorcycle crash on the Mass Pike is causing some traffic delays in Westfield Monday morning.
According to MassDOT, the crash happened on I-90WB near Exit 41. The off-ramp was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
The crash was cleared by 6:30 a.m. but officials are warning drivers of heavy residual delays.
No word on any injuries.
