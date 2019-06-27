SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a motorcycle collided with a car on Boston Rd.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that the accident happened on Boston Road near Barber Street around 8:30 p.m.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Walsh adds that the operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, and the extent of his injuries have not yet been released.
Police have blocked off a portion of Boston Road as they continue to investigate.
Our crew on scene reports that Boston Road is closed between Wilton and Coleman Streets, and that a motorcycle was seen lying on its side at the intersection of Boston Road and Barber Street.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
