SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A great day for a motorcycle ride! Dozens of riders got together for a good cause earlier today, to raise money for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield.
Today marked the 13th Annual Melha Riders Hospital Motorcycle Ride.
Western Mass News caught up with the group at the starting point st Shriners Hospital on Carew Street.
The $20 entrance fee covers a police escort from Springfield to Holyoke, ending at the summit view pavilion for a celebration.
All proceeds go right to Shriners.
Michael Santos, who organized the event explained the importance of raising money for the hospital.
"Shriners Hospital, the one here in Springfield we treat children for orthopedics and cleft pallet and without regard of the parents to pay. So if the people don't have insurance it doesn't cost them a penny no matter what, or if there's co-pay, that's why we raise the money," Santos said.
Police from West Springfield, Chicopee, Agawam, and Westfield volunteered to escort today's riders.
So far, the event has raised over $300,00.
Money goes to help the children their families with medical costs, as well as transportation, even refurbishing patients rooms.
