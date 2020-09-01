SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Sumner Avenue, near Castle Street, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
"The driver of the car was backing out of a driveway and turning onto Sumner Avenue when a motorcycle rider struck the car," Walsh explained.
The motorcycle rider, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died a few hours later.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.