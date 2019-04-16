SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man is in the hospital after a serious crash in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pinevale Street and Worcester Street around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday for a crash between a motorcycle and a truck with an attached trailer.
The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
