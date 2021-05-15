BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- State Police responded to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in on Rt. 9 in Belchertown Saturday. According to State Police, the accident took place around 1400 hours, and police arrived within minutes.
According to the State Police Twitter account, The two motorcycle riders were found unresponsive. The operator was found unresponsive and did not survive. The passenger was life-flighted to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
State police have not released any identities yet.
