NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a weekend crash in Northfield.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that police were called to Route 63 in Northfield around 8:15 p.m. Sunday after a driver came upon a motorcycle crash and called 911. That driver stayed on-scene until troopers arrived.
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old Northfield man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Loisel noted that Sunday's crash in Northfield is the second deadly motorcycle crash their office is investigating from the weekend. Early Saturday morning, a Hatfield man died in a crash near the intersection of Pantry and Mountain Roads in Hatfield.
Both crashes remain under investigation by troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.