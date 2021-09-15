SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the 900 block of Boston Road around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The motorcyclist, an adult male, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
Walsh noted that a preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The driver stayed at the scene and the crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.
