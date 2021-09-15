Car crash generic MGN file

(MGN Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the 900 block of Boston Road around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Walsh noted that a preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver stayed at the scene and the crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.