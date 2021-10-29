SHELBURNE FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is dead following a crash Thursday in Franklin County.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that police responded to Route 2 in Shelburne Falls around 12:30 p.m. yesterday.
Investigators reported that a motorcyclist, 68-year-old Robert Labonte of Savoy, was heading east on Route 2 when he crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped to take a left turn.
Emergency crews arrived and took Labonte to Baystate Franklin Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m.
Loisel added that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No criminal charges or citations have been issued.
The crash remains under investigation.
