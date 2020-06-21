LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A car and motorcycle collided at East and Miller Streets, and the driver of the motorcycle fled the scene on foot, police said.
There were no injures to the occupants of the car, but police are concerned about the condition of the motorcyclist who "took a good hit," police said.
The operator is described as a Black male wearing a white shirt with writing on it and black pants, police said.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
