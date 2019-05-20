Motorcyclist flown to hospital after colliding with vehicle in Orange.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Monday evening following a collision between a motorcycle and a car on East Main Street.
Orange Fire officials tell us that they were called to East Main Street, by the Wal-Mart, around 5:10 p.m. for a report of a car vs. motorcycle.
A medical helicopter was also called in as a precaution.
When officials arrived on scene, they located a vehicle off to the side of the road, and a motorcyclist down on the ground.
It was later determined that the operator was thrown from the motorcycle after colliding with the car.
Emergency personnel immediately began administering first aid to the motorcyclist.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the collision and refused medical treatment.
Upon further evaluation, officials determined that a helicopter would indeed need to transport the motorcyclist to a trauma center.
Officials transported the motorcyclist via ambulance to Orange Airport, where they met up with Lifestar, who then flew the motorcyclist to UMass Medical Center.
Orange Fire officials add that the motorcyclist was alert and conscious throughout the process.
It is unclear if either driver was issued a citation, and this incident remains under investigation by the Orange Police Department.
