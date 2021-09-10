WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A motorcyclist has been flown to the hospital following a serious accident in Ware on River Road at Old Belchertown Road.
Ware Police Chief, Shawn Crevier confirming with Western Mass News the motorcyclist is a man who is "from the area."
Further details about his identity are not being released at this time.
Police confirm his injuries are serious and they say it appears speed was a factor.
We're told emergency crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. Friday.
Police telling us the motorcyclist was breathing, but unconscious after the accident occurred.
We're told the Ware Fire Department as well as a Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction team responded to the scene.
The operator was taken by ambulance to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer where he was then transported by medical helicopter to another hospital.
This was a single-motor vehicle accident.
Both the Ware Police Department and MA State Police continue to investigate.
