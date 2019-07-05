SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision between a car and a motorcycle.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 100 block of Oakland Street around 2:10 p.m. and that the adult male that was operating the motorcycle was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the accident have not yet been made available.
It is unclear if either operator were issued any citations.
This crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
