Motorcyclist injured after colliding with vehicle in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A motorcyclist was injured after colliding with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the intersection of Page Boulevard and Windemere Street, where they found a motorcycle had collided with a car.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Walsh says that the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.
It is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
This accident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Bureau.
