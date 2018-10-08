PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after they were struck by another vehicle along Route 20 in Palmer Monday afternoon.
Palmer Police told Western Mass News the crash occurred along 1150 Park Street, also known as Route 20, around 5:30 p.m.
The extent of the motorcyclists injuries are unknown at this time.
Route 20 was closed between Breckenridge Street and Penny Street for hours while crews investigated the crash.
We're told around 10:45 p.m. is when detectives wrapped up the investigation and the scene was cleared.
The crash is being investigated by Palmer Police and the Mass. State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
