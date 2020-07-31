AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash after colliding with a tractor trailer truck in Agawam, police report.
We're told the motorcyclist is a 30-year-old man from Agawam.
The Agawam Police Department reports they were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. Friday. This was for the intersection of Rt. 57 and Suffield Street.
When officers arrived the motorcyclist was found unresponsive.
"Agawam Officers performed first aid and CPR on the male before Agawam Fire Department took over and transported him to Baystate Medical Center," police say.
We're told he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
At this time authorities have not released his identity.
State Police, the Agawam Police Department and the Hampden County District Attorney's Office is investigating this crash.
