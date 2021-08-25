SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Bay Street Wednesday morning.
According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, police were called to the crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck around 6:35 a.m.
Walsh added that the motorcyclist involved in the crash was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Traffic was temporarily detoured at Tapley and Sycamore Streets but the road has since reopened.
The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
