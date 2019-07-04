MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Montague.
Montague Police told Western Mass News that the incidengt happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 47 and Route 63 by North Leverett Road.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.
We're told the car driver pulled out from the intersection and reportedly did not see the motorcyclist already in the roadway. That driver tried to avoid the crash, but it was not successful.
The driver of the car stayed on-scene and cooperated with police and they said that no alcohol was involved. However, he was cited for a stop sign violation and failure to use care.
The passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
