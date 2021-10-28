SHELBURNE FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after an afternoon crash in Franklin County sent one person to the hospital.
Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to Route 2 in Shelburne Falls shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday for a crash between a motorcycle and a car.
The motorcyclist was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries.
All lanes of Route 2 have since reopened.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
