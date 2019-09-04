SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a motorcycle crashed on State Street, near Ionia Street.
The male rider struck a pole and was thrown from the bike. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Walsh added that motorists should expect detours in the area while police continue their investigation.
