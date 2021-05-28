LEVERETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Agawam man who died following a motorcycle crash last Sunday in Leverett, has been identified by the DA's Office.
Craig Vosburgh was 46-years-old.
According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office his motorcycle crashed around 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23rd, on Cave Hill Road.
"Vosburgh’s motorcycle went off the road into a soft shoulder, crashing about 20 feet off the roadway. Leverett police performed CPR...," says the NWDA's Office.
Vosburgh was then taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by ambulance following that crash.
On the morning of Wednesday, May 26th, we're told he passed away.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police and the NWDA's Office.
