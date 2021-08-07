HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Motorcycle riders teamed up with the International Volleyball Hall of Fame for the third annual charity ride for Our Military Kids.
This event raises awareness and funds for the organization, Our Military Kids and the museum, an organization that helps families of wounded veterans and national guard reservists, so they can have grants for extracurricular activities.
Western Mass News spoke with the executive director of the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, George Mulry who explained how each family benefits from the event.
"So their children can still play volleyball, do sports, art programs and music without having to carry that financial burden of not having their parent around. So this is a way we can provide our proceeds to them and our hall of fame program on the youth side. So we'll have our youth clinics, our Hall of Fame all-star games and our Hall of Fame tournaments are support through this event," said Mulry.
The group celebrated at Skyline Beer Company in
Westfield after the event.
