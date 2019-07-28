WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Motorcyclists riding across the country to remember fallen servicemen and women.
They made a pit stop today in Westfield to honor former Army Corporal Jeremy Bouffard.
He was killed in Iraq in 2007 when his black hawk helicopter crashed.
Riders from 'Tribute to Fallen Soldiers' said honoring his memory means just as much to them, as it does to Bouffard's family.
Warren Williamson, Executive Director, 'Tribute to Fallen Soldiers' spoke about the importance of this ride.
"When you show up and see the families waiting for us and you see the tears in their eyes because they're thinking that people have forgotten but then dozens of motorcycles show up, strangers, law enforcement shows up dozens of strangers and we're here to let them know they're loved and not forgotten and that makes it all worth it for us," Williamson said.
Riders from the group are in the middle of their 22-day cross-country trip honoring various former service members.
Their nearly 41 hundred-mile journey will end a week from Sunday at Arlington National Cemetery.
