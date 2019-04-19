SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is Good Friday, which kicks off the Easter holiday weekend and you might notice some busier roads
Holiday weekends are fun for families, but not for drivers as an influx of people hit the roads causing more congestion.
"It's going to be a busy travel weekend," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
With gas prices rising, it could make things more difficult, but Marsian told Western Mass News that typically, it doesn't make or break holiday plans.
"Typically, when we see a rise in gas prices, we don't see a huge impact on travel," Marsian noted.
According to AAA, the average gas price in Massachusetts has gone up over 20 cents in just one month from $2.50 per gallon to $2.71 per gallon.
In Springfield, costs have gone up almost 10 cents in just a week. Seven days ago, the average was $2.58 a gallon and today, averages are at $2.66 a gallon
Fortunately, Massachusetts still sits below the current national average of $2.84 a gallon
"A lot of it has to do with the spring cleanup of the refineries that drives prices up," Marsian said.
Travelers visiting family and friends for the holiday can expect heavier than usual delays on the Mass. Pike and I-91, especially on Sunday as families leave their Easter celebrations.
"We will see most people driving home Sunday evening. If people are able to return on Monday, that's optimal," Marsian explained.
Marsian did say, though, that the Easter holiday weekend sees lighter traffic compared to holiday weekends like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
