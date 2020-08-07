SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mount Holyoke College will not be bringing students back this fall during this pandemic.
College officials announced their decision Friday morning explaining the Board of Trustees made the 'very difficult decision' not to bring student back at a meeting Thursday night.
"We know this news will bring deep disappointment to the many who are making their plans to travel to campus, and we share that disappointment," said President, Sonya Stephens.
In a release sent to Western Mass News, Stephens goes on to say, "...We concluded that the current path of COVID-19 in the United States, and its devastating consequences, present too great a risk to our reopening plan."
At this time students at Mount Holyoke College will be learning remotely.
"Students currently living on campus will have the option to remain if Mount Holyoke is their permanent residence and/or if traveling home is impossible.
Students who are unable to meet academic outcomes in their home environments will have an opportunity to apply for fall housing," noted Stephens.
Mount Holyoke College tells us they are planning to release more details on the decision on Monday.
This comes after the UMass Amherst's Chancellor announced Thursday night that on-campus housing won't be available to students who's classes are fully remote.
[READ MORE: UMass Amherst not offering on-campus housing to fully remote students this fall]
Western Mass News is continuing to follow the latest on school developments as students and parents, prepare for the fall. Watch CBS3 at 4PM & ABC40 at 6PM for all the latest details.
