SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGB/WSHM)-- Mount Holyoke College has officially selected Valley Opportunity Council to provide on-campus childcare come July.
VOC currently runs five childcare centers in Holyoke and Chicopee for children ages 1-5.
The announcement comes almost one year after Mount Holyoke College announced Gorse Children's Center will be leaving the campus.
