SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGBWSHM)-- Lightning struck a residence hall on the Mount Holyoke College campus Saturday evening.
According to a statement from Christian Feuerstein director of news and media relations for the college, the building was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.
According to a statement from the college's president, Sonya Stephens, lightning struck the forth floor of the southwest side of Mead Hall around 5 P.M., causing a fire in the attic area of the residential building.
Parts of campus experienced a power outage when power was shut off to Mead Hall, but electricity was soon restored to other buildings. There is currently no other impact to the campus reported, but there are some traffic restrictions as clean-up and assessments continue.
According to Stephens, it is likely that Mead Hall will remain unoccupied throughout the fall semester. The college's emergency response team is working to find alternative housing for the students with impacted housing assignments.
Mount Holyoke Public Safety and Service and the South Hadley Fire Department, and other local units responded to the strike.
According to the college's website, Mead Hall, named after former College President Elizabeth Mead, was built in 1901. Mead Hall was renovated in the summer of 2006 and houses 144 students.
