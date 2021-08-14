Lightning strike impacts Mt. Holyoke College housing SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A lightning strike at a Mount Holyoke College dorm over the …

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A lightning strike at the Mead Hall dorm on the Mount Holyoke College campus left school leaders working to find alternative housing for students that were impacted.

As a result, Mount Holyoke has teamed up with Hampshire College to house the 144 students that would normally live in Mead Hall and provide them with accommodations, school officials said.

There were also 18 students on the waitlist who requested housing after deadlines had passed. Those students were notified that they were assigned housing at Hampshire College as well.

“This act of nature, combined with planning in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic experiencing a variant surge, has created unforeseen challenges for student housing,” Christian Feuerstein, Mount Holyoke spokesperson, told Western Mass News on Saturday.

Transportation will be provided through a combination of PVTA and supplemental shuttles. Students with cars can drive themselves or take the PVTA or shuttles.

Additional highlights for these housing accommodations include free laundry services, free parking, air-conditioned buildings, an opportunity to eat meals at both Mount Holyoke and Hampshire College, and all students will receive a single room.

“While we all certainly wish that lightning hadn’t struck Mead Hall, we will do all we can to make students’ time at Hampshire College a positive and engaging living experience,” said Marcella Runell Hall, vice president for student life and dean of students at Mount Holyoke College, on the school’s website.