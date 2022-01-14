SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mount Holyoke College has become the latest to announce a remote start to the spring semester.
According to school officials, students will learn remotely during the first two weeks of classes before returning in-person on Monday, February 7.
Students' return to residence halls will also be spread out over 10 days and they are expected to get a COVID-19 test prior to arriving on-campus.
