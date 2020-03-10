SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another local college is taking measures amid growing coronavirus concerns.
Mount Holyoke College President Sonya Stephens said in a statement Tuesday that all students must be move out of their on-campus housing starting Sunday, March 14.
That move-out process must be completed by Friday, March 20.
"Students should not expect to live on-campus for the remainder of the semester," Stephens explained.
Spring break will then be extended by one week, through Sunday, March 29.
Students will then be provided alternate modes of instruction, which will allow students to complete their courses, starting Monday, March 30.
"There are no known cases on our campus and few cases in Massachusetts, but it is clear that one of the best strategies to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus is to practice social distancing—to minimize the circumstances in which individuals interact. We know that the potential for the virus to spread rapidly in communities is high, posing particular challenges for residential colleges like Mount Holyoke," Stephens explained.
The college noted that on-campus housing and dining will be provided only to those students who have no other option then to stay on-campus.
"We know that many members of our campus community are planning to travel during spring break, and their return from many places around the country and the world presents a significant risk of exposure to this virus on our campus. It is for that reason that we felt compelled to make this very difficult decision now. Disruptive though these actions are for all of us, the health and wellbeing of our community comes first, and these circumstances require exceptional care and protection of all who are a part of the College, particularly those who may be most vulnerable to a novel virus outbreak," Stephens explained.
Mount Holyoke Students can find the latest information HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
