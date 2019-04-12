SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a story that's going viral and has been picked up by several national media outlets.
The police chief for Mount Holyoke and Smith Colleges has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The move comes shortly after students at Mount Holyoke discovered that Daniel Hect "liked" politically conservative tweets on Twitter.
However, a current student spoke with Western Mass News exclusively about a new twist in the story that has many on-campus afraid for their safety.
Just a few months on the job as police chief for Mount Holyoke and Smith Colleges and Daniel Hect is on paid administrative leave.
The move comes shortly after students discovered Hect's Twitter profile. Though the profile is now deleted, the students found Hect had liked tweets from the NRA and President Donald Trump.
Mount Holyoke College refused an interview with Western Mass News and instead directed us to a page of frequently asked questions.
On it, the school contends Hect is not on leave over his social media activity.
We reached out to Hect over the phone, but he told us he is not ready to make a statement to the media because he is still an employee of Mount Holyoke.
We tried speaking with several Mount Holyoke students on Friday. None of them wanted to go on-camera and give an interview.
One student, however, did tell us that there is concern about talking to the media on-campus.
"People are finding their pictures and information about themselves and false information about themselves," that student said.
The student, who declined to be identified, said that others at the school are getting doxxed - their phone numbers and addresses are posted online.
The student argued the debate about the police chief doesn't mean opposing political viewpoints aren't welcomed on-campus.
"People understand the differences and people like to talk to people who are different, so they can understand different viewpoints, but this was just more of like, people don't feel safe with this," the student noted.
According to the Mount Holyoke student newspaper, Chief Daniel Hect apologized for liking some of the tweets. Most of the ones in question date back to before Hect's hiring at the college.
School administrators said they do not vet their job candidates on social media as a hiring practice.
