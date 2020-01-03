ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local professor is behind bars after she allegedly assaulted one of her colleagues.
That woman, 48-year-old Rie Hachiyanagi of South Hadley, was arraigned Friday in Orange District Court on charges related to an assault that happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.
Hachiyanagi is a professor at Mount Holyoke College.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that police allege Hachiyanagi assaulted the victim in the victim's Leverett home.
The victim, according to Mount Holyoke officials, is also a professor at the college. The D.A.'s office added that she suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Investigators said Hachiyanagi allegedly used a rock, fire poker, and garden shears in the attack and then left the victim with severe injuries.
Hachiyanagi has been charged with armed assault to murder a person over 60, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of mayhem, and one count of armed assault in a dwelling.
Mount Holyoke College spokesperson Christian Feuerstein said in a statement:
"During the winter recess, there was a serious incident involving two Mount Holyoke faculty members. The incident occurred off-campus and resulted in the hospitalization of one faculty member who is receiving care. We understand that the other faculty member involved is in custody and facing criminal charges. This individual has been placed on administrative leave from the College and is not permitted on our campus pending further review of the incident. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies in support of their ongoing investigations.
We take very seriously the safety and well-being of every member of our community, and the College is providing support to impacted parties as appropriate."
Hachiyanagi is being held without bail pursuant to the dangerousness statute until her next court hearing on February 4.
Coming up later tonight at 11 p.m. on ABC40, we dig deeper into court documents we've obtained with new details on the attack.
