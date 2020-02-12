GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Mount Holyoke professor, charged in connection with an incident in Leverett late last year, appeared before a judge Wednesday.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 48-year-old Rie Hachiyanagi of South Hadley was arrainged in Franklin County District Court in Greenfield on charges including
- Armed assault to murder a person over 60 (three counts)
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (three counts)
- Mayhem (one count)
- Home invasion (one count)
- Entering a dwelling at night to commit a felony (one count)
Investigators allege that on December 23-24, Hachiyanagi assaulted the victim with a rock, fire poker, and garden shears inside the victim's Leverett home.
The victim suffered severe injuries and is expected to survive.
Mount Holyoke officials told Western Mass News that Hachiyanagi and the victim were both professors at the college.
Carey noted that Hachiyanagi is being held without bail pursuant to the dangerousness statute. She is scheduled to be back in court on February 19.
