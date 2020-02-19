GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mount Holyoke professor accused of assaulting her colleague will be held without the right to bail.
This determined by a judge in Greenfield this morning.
Rie Hachiyanagi is not even allowed back on the campus. The art professor is accused of using household objects to attack a colleague in December.
At today’s dangerousness hearing, the judge decided there is no way Hachiyanagi can be released without putting the victim in danger.
The judge in Franklin County Superior Court acknowledges that Rie Hachiyanagi has no prior record before December 2019.
That's when police said the Mount Holyoke College art professor showed up at a colleague’s house and beat her with a rock, garden shears, and a fire poker.
Hachiyanagi’s lawyer, Thomas Kokonowski, disputed that narrative at Wednesday's dangerousness hearing.
"The motive that the Commonwealth is putting forward is that my client, out of the blue, shows up and says to the alleged victim, 'I love you, therefore, I’m going to kill you,'" Kokonowski said.
Police said the victim was left in critical condition.
Faced with assault charges, including intent to murder, Hachiyanagi and her lawyer brought in a character witness, Lee Bowie, who is a retired dean from the school.
"She had been promoted twice to associate professor and full professor and to the chair of the studio department," Bowie explained.
The Commonwealth’s attorney also questioned the school's decision to ban Hachiyanagi from campus, successfully arguing she should wait out her court date behind bars.
A.D.A. Matthew Thomas is also skeptical of Hachiyanagi’s claim to police that she didn’t remember the attack, and thought someone else ultimately assaulted her colleague
"Is it really believable that the defendant was in this fugue state?" Thomas noted.
Though Bowie is retired from the school, he testified before the judge that Hachiyanagi has been suspended without pay from MHC.
